Thanks to Good Samaritan, homeless man escapes injury went tent burns

Tent was adjacent to religious school being renovated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A homeless man escapes possible serious injury thanks to a Spectrum worker who was in the right place at the right time.

According to the Lexington Fire Department, a tent that was part of a small homeless camp next to the Kentucky College of Contemporary Religion on Georgetown Street caught fire just before 9 Friday morning.

The Spectrum worker spotted the black smoke coming from behind the building and discovered the fire. He rousted the man sleeping inside and helped him get out and to another tent about 25 feet away. The tent burned up, scorching the side of the building and boards covering windows.

The building is being renovated.

Fire investigators aren’t sure how the fire started.

Police and firefighters also had to break up a fight between a man and woman in another tent on the campus. The man ran away when police tried to question him.