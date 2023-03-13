‘Thank you for a great nine years’: Lexington Diner closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A restaurant that first got its start in downtown Lexington is closing its doors after nine years.

The Lexington Diner made the announcement on Facebook on Sunday.

“We would like to thank our guests who have supported us over the years. We have enjoyed being a part of the Lexington community, downtown and in Gardenside neighborhood,” the post reads. “We invite you to post photos that you have taken at the diner, we will be doing the same. Thank you, Lexington, for a great nine years!”

The Lexington Diner is located at 841 Lane Allen Road.

The diner’s last day is Sunday, March 19.