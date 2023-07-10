Terry Yeast leaving his hometown for ‘dream job’ as new GRC Athletic Director

WINCHESTER, KY (WTVQ)- Terry Yeast knows Harrodsburg like the back of his hand. The longtime Mercer County educator was born, bred and raised in Central Kentucky, but now it’s his time to leave home to live a new dream.

When school is in session once again this fall Yeast will be the Athletic Director and Assistant Principal at George Rogers Clark High School.

“I love Mercer County. I love Harrodsburg. So it was tough to walk away from folks you’ve known for most of your life,” said Yeast.

The 1988 Harrodsburg High School graduate played college football at Morehead State University and holds teaching degrees from Kentucky State University and Centre College. He’s worked for both KSU and Centre as a college coach.

Yeast then worked in many roles in his native county as Athletic Director for Mercer County Schools, Mercer County High School’s track and field coach and MCHS’s assistant principal.

But, the seasoned coach and educator still had one job he had yet to do.

“In the last couple of years I have had some serious conversations with my wife and some of our friends about my next step as being an athletic director,” said Yeast.

It’s Yeast’s time to tick off another box, but make no mistake, this new role is not about him at all.

“I want (the GRC community) to know that my door is always open. I’ve worked hard to become a listener,” said Yeast.

Standards will be high and winning will be a priority for GRC under Yeast. But, just like he has done in Mercer County, Yeast wants to leave a lasting impact on the young people who call Winchester home.

“I want to create a leadership program so we’re helping kids grow so that when they move on from Clark County that they are prepared to lead,” said Yeast.