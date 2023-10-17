Tennessee man accused of taking police on pursuit across state lines into Ky.

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Tennessee man accused of taking highway patrol on a pursuit into Kentucky on Saturday was arrested by officers in London.

According to London police, officers were called to assist Kentucky State Police in a vehicle pursuit on I-75.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tried to stop a car in Tennessee when the driver allegedly crossed state lines and KSP took over.

At the 52-mile marker on I-75, Craig Landers drove over a tire deflation device that stopped his car, police say.

He then allegedly ran and after a short foot chase, a London police officer arrested Landers.

Landers is charged with fleeing/evading, resisting arrest and reckless driving.