Tenants’ Rights Workshop aims to educate on housing rights

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Tenants’ Rights Workshop being held next week aims to educate and inform tenants and landlords in Fayette County of their housing rights.

The workshop, hosted by Community & Resident Services, is partnering with Fayette district judges, the Lexington Fair Housing Council, Legal Aid of the Bluegrass and Code Enforcement.

The workshop will consist of short presentations from each agency followed by a panel discussion and Q&A.

If you’d like to attend, the workshop is being held Monday, Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Lexington Public Library Tates Creek Branch on Walden Drive.