Ten-year old calls police on his mom

Casey Ballinger faces drug and wanton endangerment charges in Rockcastle County

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Rockcastle County mother was arrested after her 10-year old son called police saying his mom was on drugs and he feared she would hurt him and his siblings, according to police.

Investigators say when they arrived at the home on Monday, conditions in the home were deplorable.

Police say 33-year old Casey Ballinger, of Mount Vernon, consented to a search that turned up eight hypodermic needles in a bag and that she admitted to using heroin.

She was arrested and taken to the Rockcastle County Detention Center on charges of wanton endangerment and buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, according to investigators.

Police say Ballinger has four children under the age of 10. The children were removed from the home following their mother’s arrest, according to police.

Ballinger is scheduled to make her first court appearance in Rockcastle District Court on May 9 at 9:00 a.m., according to authorities.