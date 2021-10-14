Ten digit dialing to be required for 859 area code

The change comes as the Federal Communications Commission adopts a three-digit National Suicide Hotline, set to launch in 2022.

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Callers in the 859 area code will soon be required to use 10 digits when dialing a number.

According to a post on the Jessamine County E911 Facebook page, the requirement will start Oct. 24. At this time, callers will need to use all 10 digits of phone numbers, including local numbers, to complete calls.

