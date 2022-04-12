Temporary traffic controls to continue on Mountain Parkway

Traffic delays possible in Magoffin County

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – As transportation professionals and contractors across the country mark National Work Zone Awareness Week, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) reminds motorists to drive with caution in the Mountain Parkway Expansion construction zone. Four miles of Parkway are currently under construction in Magoffin County.

“We will continue to have flaggers and temporary traffic control measures in place throughout the spring and summer months,” says Mountain Parkway Expansion project manager Aric Skaggs. “Construction crews are working hard to build a wider, safer roadway. That starts with a safe work zone.”

Drivers in the Mountain Parkway project area, mile points 65 to 69.6, should slow down and be alert for brief traffic stoppages as crews haul material across the roadway. Construction of this Magoffin County segment includes bridges, culverts and a new road alignment to widen the Parkway to four lanes.

About the Mountain Parkway Expansion

The Mountain Parkway Expansion is a 46-mile transportation improvement project that will create a wider, safer connection between Eastern Kentucky and the rest of the Commonwealth. It is a key transportation project designed to close the only gap in a 400-mile, four-lane, high-speed corridor for commerce and mobility across Kentucky from Pikeville to Paducah. The project will widen 30 miles of the existing parkway to four lanes and extend the parkway by about 16 miles between Salyersville and Prestonsburg.

For additional information, go to www.mtnparkway.com. Project updates may also be found on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mtnparkway) and Twitter (@MtnParkway).