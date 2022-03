Temporary closure set for I-64 rest area truck parking lot in Woodford County

The closure is scheduled Friday, March 25 from 8:00 a.m.-Noon for repairs

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – The westbound rest area truck parking lot on I-64 in Woodford County is scheduled to be closed Friday, March 25 from 8:00 a.m. until noon for repairs, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.