Temporary cell service repairs completed along tornado damage corridor

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) –

The Regional Emergency Operations Center reports cell service providers have completed an initial round of temporary service restoration efforts along the tornado damage corridor in Kentucky.

The level of cell and data service available today is the best that it can be for the next three to six months. Communication crews from all the major carriers have restored what can be restored and filled in with portable cell towers where practical.

A report from the cellular service providers said, “The mitigation strategies in place for the physically damaged tower structures in Graves, Marshall, and Muhlenberg Counties have been adopted as long-term solutions until the tower structures can be repaired or replaced.

Temporary Cellular On Wheels (COW) units have been placed next to existing towers that are out of service at Mayfield, Dawson Springs, and Benton. Several damaged cell towers that remain in service will have to be replaced before cellular and data signals can return to levels prior to the Dec. 10, tornado. While towers are standing, they have cracks or other specific structural or antenna issues.

Construction of new towers and restoration of required phone and data connections are expected to take months to complete. The cellular providers will continue long-term efforts to bring everything back up to normal service levels.