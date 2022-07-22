Teenagers help fix up Winchester homes as part of mission trip

The teenagers were part of the Group Mission Trips, which impacts the youth's spiritual growth and confidence while they learn new skills.

WINCHESTER, Ky (WTVQ)- People in Winchester are getting a lot of much-needed help around their homes this week, thanks to some teenagers from all over the country.

“It definitely feels good. Because I definitely needed this. I got a break from my phone,” said teenager Connor Opper from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Opper was one of dozens of teenagers in the city. The group helped the elderly, those with low income, and veterans with home repairs.

“It always feels good to help each other out. Especially for people who can’t do it themselves,” said Jacob Mann.

“I’ve grown closer to God, I’ve grown closer to all my friends. I’ve learned many many things, how to use tools,” said Mann.

The teens are divided into groups and work throughout the week at different homes- about 24 in total.

“This year, I really wanted to come because it was a different kind of mission trip and i just wanted to be here for the experience and to see who else we could impact by just showing God’s love,” said Aaron Bolden, who’s from Connecticut.

The homes are chosen by an application process and are based on immediate need. Group Mission Trips go to about 20 communities across the United States.

“Just seeing the confidence, seeing the work, and just seeing them being the hands and feet of Jesus is always the dream so its been awesome,” said Youth Pastor Kyle Hearn.

The teens aren’t paid to come. In fact, they pay about $400 to participate. For them, the reward comes, just by just showing up.

“Seeing Mrs Joyce’s reaction every time she would come and see the progress we made. She was like “wow, it looks really good in here.” Just seeing her response and seeing how happy and excited she was about it, it motivated me to keep going,” said Rachel Moeller.

The group leaves out Saturday. Some are planning to come back next year.

For more information about Group Mission Trips, click here.