Teenager shot in Lexington Sunday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Sunday afternoon.

Police say a shots fired call came in around 1:06 P.M. Sunday on East Sixth Street and North Martin Luther King Blvd.

Police say when officers arrived they found a male teenager in the 100 block of Alabama Avenue, which is near East Sixth and N. Martin Luther, that had been shot.

The teenager was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they do believe they located a possible scene, where the shooting may have happened, in the 600 block of North Martin Luther Kind Blvd.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are not releasing any suspect information at this time.