Teenager shot in Lexington Friday night

Friday evening, a call for shots fired at Pinebrook Apartments in Lexington came in, police say. When police arrived on the scene, only bullet casings were found.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager was shot Friday night, according to Lexington Police.

Police are still investigating the incident after receiving a call for shots fired at Pinebrook Apartments on Tates Creek Road.

According to Lexington Police Lieutenant Daniel Burnett, a shots fired call came in at 9:50 Friday evening. Callers claimed the victim of a gunshot wound was at Pinebrook Apartments. When police arrived they only found bullet casings.

While police were still at the scene, a teenager with a gunshot wound arrived at a nearby hospital. Police say that while the victim has been identified, it is unknown how severe the victim’s wound is.

Police are still looking for the suspect and the motive is unknown.

No other information is known yet, according to Lieutenant Burnett.