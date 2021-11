Teenager reported missing in Laurel County

17-year old William Gore disappeared Friday

LONDON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager was reported missing Friday in Laurel County.

The sheriff’s office says 17-year old William Gore was last seen on Sizemore Road, three miles south of London on Nov. 26, 2021.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.

Deputy Brian France is leading the investigation.