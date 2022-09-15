Teenager found shot on Oxford Circle in Lexington

Police say the search continues for a suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a teenager was found shot around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. According to officers, the juvenile was taken to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the search continues for a suspect.

Investigators say anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.