Teen reported missing in Laurel County

Maddison Schumaker was last seen Monday around 5 a.m.

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A teenager has been reported missing out of Laurel County. According to the sheriff’s office, Maddison Schumaker was last seen Monday around 5 a.m. off Slate Lick Church Road, about two miles north of London.

Deputies say the 13-year-old is about 5’6″ and weighs 130 pounds with long brown hair. Schumaker was last seen wearing gray sweat pants, a red hoodie with blue sleeves and Converse shoes.

If you have any information on where Schumaker is, you’re asked to contact the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-864-6600 or 606-878-7000.