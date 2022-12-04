Teen fight ends in shooting in LaRue County

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — One teen is dead and another at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center after an assault leads to an arrest.

Kentucky State Police says they were called to an assault investigation in LaRue County.

According to police, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old, both males got into a fight that led to the 17-year old being shot.

The 17-year-old was taken to a Louisville hospital where he later died.

KSP charged the 15-year-old with the other teen’s death, and may also be facing more charges.

Due to both being minors neither of their names will be released.