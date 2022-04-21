Teen driver safety, safe driving tips for inexperienced drivers

AAA says every day, 7 teens die in car wrecks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Two separate car accidents within hours of each other Tuesday in central Kentucky, both killing children ages 8 and 17. In both wrecks, the driver was a teenager. While the cause of the wrecks is still under investigation, it highlights the potential dangers that come with young, inexperienced drivers. Some people say a lack of driver education in Kentucky schools raises the risk for teenage drivers.

“We found that crashes involving a teen driver, that 2 out of the 3 people that may be injured or killed are actually someone other than that teenager,” says Lori Weaver-Hawkins, public affairs for AAA Bluegrass.

AAA says a new driver with a car full of friends can be easily distracted and could lead to someone getting hurt, which is a burden AAA says the teen then has to carry with them for the rest of their life.

Fayette County Attorney Larry Roberts says for the last 40 years, there hasn’t been a drivers education course taught in Kentucky high schools. He thinks that’s a big reason why it’s more dangerous to be an inexperienced driver on the road.

“The problem with teen driving here, in Kentucky, the major problem is speed and distance control,” says Roberts. “They don’t understand braking, nobody does, how many feet it takes to stop a car.”

To help teach teenagers how to be a safe driver, Roberts started a defensive driving course where kids learn skills like controlling a car when it’s skidding. Though the course has not been taught during COVID-19 for health precautions, Roberts hopes to see it come back this summer.

“If you catch your right wheel, passenger wheel, on the edge of that road, you’ve got to jerk it back. And if you jerk it back, instead of hitting the tree in front of you, then you’re going to jerk it back and hit your brakes because you’re going to start going into a skid and you start fishtailing,” says Roberts. “So that’s what causes people, many kids to get killed in Harlan, everywhere.”

AAA says without drivers ed courses in school, the responsibility to teach good driving now falls on parents and it starts with modeling good driving behavior even before your child is old enough to learn. Some driving tips from AAA include limiting distractions in the car with a teen driver. Not only are phones a distraction, but AAA says newer cars have a lot more technology that can be distracting and dangerous to a new driver.

With prom season rolling right into graduation time, AAA wants to remind everyone not to drink and drive, and encourages parents to model this behavior for their kids as well. According to AAA, we’re approaching what’s known as the “100 deadliest days”, between Memorial Day and Labor Day, where an average of seven teenagers die per day in a car wreck.