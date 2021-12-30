Teams have to use rope rescue to get patients up steep embankment

LIVINGSTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Rescue training paid off Tuesday when crews from five different agencies used a unique technique to get two people trapped in a car down a steep embankment up a hill and two medical helicopters.

The accident happened about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when a small SUV left Red Hill Road outside of Livingston in Rockcastle County and tumbled down an embankment. After getting two patients from the SUV, emergency responders used a rope rescue system to get them up the embankment. They were flown to UK Medical Center in Lexington.

Livingston firefighters were joined by teams from Mount Vernon Fire, Brodhead Fire, Rockcastle EMS and Laurel EMS as well as PHI Air Medical and Air Methods Medical.