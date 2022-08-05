Team Kentucky update on the flood response in Eastern Kentucky

The state still reporting 37 deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The state says the number of confirmed deaths in the flooding remains at 37 and that Kentucky State Police is reporting that there are two missing people still being searched for in relation to the flooding. This number is fluid and reflects reports made only to KSP.

Also there are eleven cooling stations across Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. For current details visit governor.ky.gov/floodresources.

Along with cooling centers they have

Shelters

Emergency Shelters – 76 occupants in shelters

– 76 occupants in shelters Parks – 293 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. Jenny Wiley State Park: 172 people Paintsville State Park: 4 people Pine Mountain State Resort Park: 2 Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park: 115

– 293 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks. Travel Trailers : 68 travel trailers delivered 25 at Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County 25 at Mine Made Campground in Knott County 18 at Carr Creek State Park in Knott County

: 68 travel trailers delivered Red Cross – 143 individuals in eight Red Cross shelters in six counties

The amount of donations include

Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund

Total number of donations: 24,100

Donated amount: $3,426,962.96

Distribution update: The first payments are going out. So far, $120,000 in funeral payments have been paid to the families of 12 lost loved ones. This includes funeral payments to the family of the four young siblings.



The state also mentioned both the power and water outages

Power Outages

3,044, down from 5,068 reported yesterday.

Water Outages

Drinking Water : 13,590 service connections without water, down from 18,002 reported yesterday. 41,004 Service Connections under Boil Water Advisory, down from 45,656 reported yesterday.

: Wastewater : Three wastewater systems not operational. 14 wastewater systems under limited operation, down from 17 reported yesterday. Two wastewater plants are experiencing bypasses, down from three reported yesterday. 13 systems are experiencing discharges from portions of their collection systems.

:

You can also apply to:

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Residents in the seven Eastern Kentucky counties that were approved prior to today for individual assistance can begin applying immediately for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits. Impacted residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties can file a claim for DUA benefits online through the Kentucky Career Center website kcc.ky.gov or by phone at 502-875-0442. You do not need to appear in person to file a DUA claim. The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance will have staff available at two locations beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, to help claimants file for benefits: