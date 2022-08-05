Team Kentucky update on the flood response in Eastern Kentucky
The state still reporting 37 deaths
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The state says the number of confirmed deaths in the flooding remains at 37 and that Kentucky State Police is reporting that there are two missing people still being searched for in relation to the flooding. This number is fluid and reflects reports made only to KSP.
Also there are eleven cooling stations across Breathitt, Floyd, Johnson, Letcher, Perry, Pike and Wolfe counties. For current details visit governor.ky.gov/floodresources.
Along with cooling centers they have
Shelters
- Emergency Shelters – 76 occupants in shelters
- Parks – 293 people are being housed at Kentucky State Parks.
- Jenny Wiley State Park: 172 people
- Paintsville State Park: 4 people
- Pine Mountain State Resort Park: 2
- Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park: 115
- Travel Trailers: 68 travel trailers delivered
- 25 at Jenny Wiley State Park in Floyd County
- 25 at Mine Made Campground in Knott County
- 18 at Carr Creek State Park in Knott County
- Red Cross – 143 individuals in eight Red Cross shelters in six counties
The amount of donations include
Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
- Total number of donations: 24,100
- Donated amount: $3,426,962.96
- Distribution update: The first payments are going out.
- So far, $120,000 in funeral payments have been paid to the families of 12 lost loved ones. This includes funeral payments to the family of the four young siblings.
The state also mentioned both the power and water outages
Power Outages
- 3,044, down from 5,068 reported yesterday.
Water Outages
- Drinking Water:
- 13,590 service connections without water, down from 18,002 reported yesterday.
- 41,004 Service Connections under Boil Water Advisory, down from 45,656 reported yesterday.
- Wastewater:
- Three wastewater systems not operational.
- 14 wastewater systems under limited operation, down from 17 reported yesterday.
- Two wastewater plants are experiencing bypasses, down from three reported yesterday.
- 13 systems are experiencing discharges from portions of their collection systems.
You can also apply to:
Disaster Unemployment Assistance
Residents in the seven Eastern Kentucky counties that were approved prior to today for individual assistance can begin applying immediately for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits. Impacted residents in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Perry and Pike counties can file a claim for DUA benefits online through the Kentucky Career Center website kcc.ky.gov or by phone at 502-875-0442. You do not need to appear in person to file a DUA claim. The Kentucky Office of Unemployment Insurance will have staff available at two locations beginning at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, to help claimants file for benefits:
- Floyd County Community Center
9188 KY Highway 80
Langley, KY 41645
- Knott County Sportsplex
450 Kenny Champion Loop #8765
Leburn, KY 41831