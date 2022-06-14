Team Kentucky athletes return from Special Olympics in Florida

Team Kentucky won 32 medals, 15 of those gold

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – 58 athletes from Team Kentucky returned home Sunday after taking part in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Florida.

It was the first time the entire team was able to be on one flight together from Orlando to Louisville while coming home from the games.

When the team landed in Louisville, some of the athletes talked about their experience.

“We played hard every single game, came out strong, fought hard,” said athlete Trent Martinez. “It was some really tough competition over there but it was good.”

Team Kentucky won 32 medals at the games, 15 of those gold.