Teacher arrested for DUI after hitting pole on school grounds

Teacher is from Lexington, has been suspended with pay.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 31-year-old Anderson County elementary school teacher was charged with DUI Friday after the pickup he was driving struck a pole on school grounds.

According to a report by the Anderson News, Christopher B. Harrod, of 115 Wilton Ave. in Lexington, was arrested on the grounds of Saffell Street Elementary where he teaches after the Ford F-150 he was driving struck a pole. He then was found “passed out” in the area of the student pick-up traffic lane at the school when officers responded to a 911 call concerning the pole, the newspaper said, citing the arrest citation in the case.

Harrod has been suspended without pay, Superintendent Sheila Mitchell confirmed.

According to reports filed by officers, Harrod was “non-compliant” for about 10 minutes, refusing to get out of his truck and saying he “didn’t have to talk” to the officers. He refused field sobriety tests and a blood test once at the police station, according to the citation cited by the newspaper.

According to school officials, Harrod left the campus during the day and then returned where “he had an interaction with the SRO and local law enforcement,” Mitchell said in a statement.