Tax reform, workforce expansion top Chamber legislative agenda

Infrastructure, liability protections also on list

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/Press Release) — The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has released its 2022 Legislative Agenda detailing the legislative priorities of the business community for the upcoming session of the Kentucky General Assembly.

“Time to Compete” is the business community’s focus for the upcoming legislative session, which includes advocating for policies that will help position Kentucky for future growth and outcompete other states for jobs and workers.

“As Kentucky and the nation continue to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is the time to position Kentucky for future growth and to outcompete other states for jobs and workers,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts. “The economy is changing: new technologies are emerging, workforce trends are evolving, and businesses and industries are pivoting and restructuring. Public policy in Kentucky must change as well in order for the Commonwealth to compete in today’s shifting economic landscape. The Kentucky Chamber’s 2022 legislative priorities provide a road map for lawmakers to implement the policies that Kentucky needs.”

Areas of focus in the 2022 Legislative Agenda include:

Build a Competitive Tax System

Solve the Workforce Crisis

Invest in Kentucky’s Infrastructure

Protect Employer Rights

Ensure Liability Protections for Businesses

Reform the Criminal Justice System

Grow Kentucky’s Signature Industries

The Chamber’s legislative agenda is developed by several policy councils comprised of member businesses with final approval given by the organization’s Board of Directors.