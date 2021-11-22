Tax people for miles they drive, not fuel they buy: Lawmaker

With battery manufacturer coming here, state should be a leader, rep. says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky should be a leader, not a follower, in changing the way it taxes transportation

That’s the only way the state can stay ahead of a changing transportation system that means higher gas mileage, electric cars and lower gas consumption.

Without a change, the state will continue to lag behind its highway funding needs and other states who are investing more in transportation and infrastructure, lawmakers were warned Monday.

“We need to look at charging people by the amount of miles they drive rather than the amount of gas they purchase. But the fact of the matter is, it’s going to happen one day. The question is will Kentucky be at the forefront or will we be at the end like we so often are. Given that we have batteries that are going to be made in this state, maybe we ought to be at the forefront of that,” state Rep. Adam Koenig, a Republican from Erlanger, said Monday during a meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Local Government.

Lawmakers have said cell phone and chip technology could easily be used to track miles driven. The issue is expected to get more discussion when the Legislature convenes in January.