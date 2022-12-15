Task force recommends moving child support enforcement

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – A task force created to assess the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has recommended moving the state’s child support enforcement program from that agency to the Office of the Attorney General.

The task force said Wednesday in a statement that the cabinet doesn’t have adequate controls and oversights to ensure unpaid child support is collected.

It said there’s $1.4 billion in outstanding child support.

Other recommendations include separating the offices of the ombudsman and inspector general from the Office of the Secretary to ensure independence and simplifying the hiring process as well as the administration of Medicaid programs.

The recommendations were submitted to the Legislative Research Commission for consideration.