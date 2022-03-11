Task force ends large-scale trafficking operation in Mt. Sterling

MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) – A large-scale marijuana trafficking operation that spanned several states has been shut down, thanks to the work of a task force. According to the Mount Sterling Police Department, the task force received information about the trafficking operation in early February. Police say the information led the task force to a person accused of trafficking large amounts of high-grade marijuana, THC wax, disposable THC vape pens, and THC cartridges.

After a month-long investigation, Jordan Delotell, of South Shore, was arrested. Delotell is currently charged with one count of trafficking in marijuana <5lbs in Clark County and one count of trafficking in marijuana >5lbs in Montgomery County. The task force was assisted in this investigation by KSP DESI East Interdiction Team and KSP Post 14.

Further charges are pending following KSP Lab results.

According to police, about $700,000 worth of drugs were seized in the investigation to include approximately 74 pounds of high-grade marijuana, approximately 29.9 pounds of THC wax, approximately 6 pounds of THC cartridges, approximately 3,330 disposable THC vape pens, approximately 4.6 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, $36,690 in US Currency, and 1 firearm.