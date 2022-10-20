Tanker truck, car collide early Thursday morning in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Early Thursday morning, a car and tanker truck collided in Frankfort at the intersection of Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair Oaks Road.

Frankfort police say it happened around 6 a.m. As of 9 a.m., one side of the road was still closed while collision reconstruction units clear the scene. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

There’s no word yet on the condition of the drivers.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 36 for more updates.