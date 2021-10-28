Taking a flight back in time

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT is in Frankfort at Capital City Airport until October 31st.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s a flight back in time.

The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT, nicknamed the “Tin Goose,” is one of the first mass-produced coast-to-coast commercial airliners, with about 199 total made. Until October 31, one of them is in Frankfort at Capital City Airport.

“It takes you back to those years when people flew slower and life wasn’t as busy and as hectic,” said pilot Ed Kornfield.

Aviation historians say the “Tin Goose” re-defined air travel, marking the beginning of the commercial flight era.

According to pilot Ed Kornfield, the design on the inside resembles a pullman car in order to make it more comfortable for guests, who were at that time used to traveling by train.

“It looks similar to a pullman car, a railroad car. And so people were used to riding on trains, and so they designed that interior so it had that comfort,” said Kornfield.

For aviation enthusiasts like Bill Sudduth, it’s truly an experience.

“I just enjoy the sights and the sounds and the feel, you know. It’s like riding in an easy chair with a beautiful view,” said Sudduth.

Sudduth says he’s flown in the Tri-Motor four times. He says he started flying about 40 years ago.

“I started taking flying lessons back in 1977. Got my license back in ’78…my father got me into aviation in ’58 or ’59, so I’ve been an aviation nut all my life,” said Sudduth.

Sudduth says he enjoys the trip back in time.

“It’s aviation in its early ages. It’s safe, it’s fun…I flew it for the first time in Lexington and every time it shows up again I fly again. It’s fun,” said Sudduth.

According to Kentucky Department of Transportation Aviation Commissioner Mark Carter, hosting the historic plane is a way to spark interest in the aviation industry within the state.

“It’s a way to get involved in aviation, and experience what it’s like to come to a smaller airport, fly in an airplane, and hopefully kindle an interest in being a pilot or a mechanic, or something within the aviation industry,” said Commissioner Carter.

The flight takes off at Capital City Airport and lasts about twenty minutes.

Flight times:

Thursday, October 28: 2-5 p.m.

Friday, October 29: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday, October 31: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.