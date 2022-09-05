Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza musical makes its debut later this month

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Mexican pizza…..It’s not just a meal, it’s also a source of entertainment.

Taco bell is not only returning the popular item to its menu permanently on Sept. 15, the fast food giant also says “Mexican pizza: the musical” will debut on that same date.

Taco bell made the announcement on social media this weekend.

The musical will air exclusively on TikTok.

Officials describe the musical as a “Harrowing” story about the fight to bring back the Mexican pizza.

Dolly Parton makes a cameo in the clip. She shared an image of the musical script on social media.