T-shirt display marks push for suicide, overdose awareness in Bourbon Co.











PARIS, Ky. (WTVQ) — Thousands of T-shirts line the entryway of the Bourbon County Courthouse as part of a push for Suicide and Overdose Prevention Awareness Week in the county.

Each shirt — 2,534, to be exact — represents a Kentuckian who lost their life last year to suicide or overdose.

The art installation is meant to raise awareness about suicide and overdoses and encourage a dialogue about how to prevent both, according to a press release.

Yesterday, Judge Executive Mike Williams signed a proclamation recognizing suicide and overdoses as a “pressing public health problem.” It also designates Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 as Suicide and Overdose Prevention and Awareness Week in the county.

“We’re focused on suicide and overdose because we know that up until the point when the person is no longer with us, there is hope,” said Tommy Haggard, CEO of Bourbon Community Hospital. “Over the past 35 years, Bourbon Behavioral Health has helped thousands of patients on the journey to recovery, and we are committed to finding ways to work with others who are on the mental healthcare and addiction recovery pathway so that, together, we can impact that mortality rate in our state.”

To see the exhibit, or to add your own words of encouragement or your story to the installation, visit the Bourbon County Courthouse at 301 Main Street in Paris.

If you are struggling or are in crisis, there is help available.

Call or text 988 to get support now.