Symsonia man wins $2M in Kentucky Lottery

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — While a Kentucky Lottery player didn’t claim the world’s largest lottery jackpot, a man from Symsonia, Kentucky won the largest prize from last Saturday night’s lottery drawing — $2 million!

Rickie Melton, along with his wife Karen, made the trip to lottery headquarters Wednesday morning to claim a $2,000,000 Powerball ticket from the Nov. 5 drawing.

Rickie told officials he was sitting in his driveway getting ready to leave for breakfast on Sunday morning when he reached into the console of his truck and pulled out his Powerball tickets to check from Saturday night’s drawing.

“I pulled up the winning numbers on my phone and started looking at my tickets. It was the last ticket I checked; I got really nervous about matching the fourth number. On the fifth number, I was so nervous I couldn’t leave the driveway and had to go back into the house,” Rickie said.

Rickie purchased the $3 winning ticket from a vending machine at the Walmart on West Fifth Street in Benton.

The couple plans to invest some of their winnings, take an Alaskan cruise and buy a new car.