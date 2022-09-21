Swatting investigation underway in Anderson County

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a reported swatting incident in Anderson County on Tuesday.

According to KSP, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in the Salt River Road area. Law enforcement arrived and cleared the area, but the incident is still under investigation.

Swatting is the action of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to draw a large presence of armed police officers to a residence, potentially putting officers and residents in danger.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact KSP Post 12 at 502-227-2221.