SUV flips following collision on Versailles Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say an SUV flipped and another driver was taken to the hospital following a collision on Versailles Road on Friday evening.

Investigators say around 7:19 p.m., an SUV turning left onto Rice Road from Versailles Road, pulled in front of a car traveling outbound on Versailles Road. Police say the vehicles collided and the SUV flipped.

Police say no one in the SUV was injured; however, the Lexington Fire Department had to help get the other driver out of the vehicle and that person was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

No names were released.