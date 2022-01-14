Suspicious person call lands woman in jail on drug trafficking, stolen car charges

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A suspicious person call lands a 24-year-old Nicholasville woman in jail on drug-trafficking charges.

According to the Boyle County Sheriff’s Department and Danville Police, Molly Pierce was charged with trafficking in cocaine, meth and heroin, receiving a stolen firearm and receiving a stolen car, as well as other charges. According to Boyle County Detention Center records, no bond has been set yet.

Officers said they responded to the parking lot of Walmart in Danville to a suspicious activity call. The caller gave a vehicle license plate which came back as stolen in Lexington. Deputies located a woman, later identified as Pierce, next to the Murphy’s Gas Station, police said. Officers found a warrant was out for her arrest on another case. Police said they found approximately 11.8 ounces of methamphetamine, approximately 20 grams of heroin, approximately 29 grams of cocaine, 6 pills of suboxone, and $927 in her backpack.