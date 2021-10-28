Suspicious package on barge halts river and rail traffic in Greenup County

The FBI, ATF and Kentucky State Police Hazardous Device Team responded to the scene

SOUTH SHORE, Ky. (WTVQ) – All river and rail traffic was halted for a time on Wednesday afternoon in Greenup County after a suspicious package was found on a barge at the MarkWest plant in South Shore, according to Greenup County Emergency Management.

The FBI, ATF and Kentucky State Police Hazardous Device Team responded to the site shortly after 2:00 p.m. and determined the package was non-hazardous, according to emergency management.

Investigators say the package was a replacement part for a section of the barge and wasn’t properly identified as such. The scene was cleared just before 8:00 p.m., according to emergency management.