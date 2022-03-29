Suspect’s name tattooed on his arm helped police identify him

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Corbin Police say a passenger in a car that was pulled over didn’t give an officer his real name, but investigators didn’t have to go far to find it, it was tattooed on his arm, according to police.

Patrolman William Stewart on Sunday conducted a traffic stop. Officer Stewart says the passenger gave him a name that showed the man had an active warrant out for his arrest.

During a search of the vehicle, Officer Stewart says he found suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Following the investigation, Officer Stewart says he determined the passenger didn’t give correct identifying information to him. Stewart says the man’s real name was tattooed on his arm. Larry Hembree, of Lexington, was arrested and charged with Giving Officer False Identifying Information, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, according to investigators.

Police say the driver, Mitchell Rose, of Williamsburg, was arrested and charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Meth), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and other traffic-related charges.

Corbin Police Patrolman Estes Rhodes assisted at the scene.