Suspects arrested after drug and weapons bust in Eastern Kentucky

Kentucky State Police say stolen items and drugs were found at homes in Pike County and Floyd County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Several people are now charged after drugs, stolen items and guns were discovered at homes in Pike County and Floyd County. According to Kentucky State Police, Post 9, KSP detectives and troopers executed a search warrant Wednesday evening at a home on Flora Street in the Coal Run community of Pike County after an investigation that began after security cameras captured people from the home allegedly stealing from State Police property on Monday. While searching the home, troopers found the stolen items and seized suspected methamphetamine.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation led KSP detectives to another home in the Tram community of Floyd County. There, detectives located and seized several firearms, suspected methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana. Additionally, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and over $1,600 in cash were seized from the home.

Timothy Cecil, 59, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Aaron Caines, 28, of Betsy Layne, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Tessa Belcher, 32, of Coal Run, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Rebecca Cecil, 38, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Joshua Habern, 39, of Pikeville, was arrested and lodged in the Pike County Detention Center on a Parole Violation warrant.

Additional charges from this investigation are still pending.

Drug tips can be reported to investigators at Post 09 by calling (606) 433-7711. Callers can remain anonymous