Suspect search continues following overnight shooting in Lexington

Police say a woman was shot at an apartment complex on Centre Parkway

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are looking for the person they say shot a woman overnight at an apartment complex on Centre Parkway.

Investigators say it happened in the 1300 block just before 1:00 a.m.

Police say the woman told them she didn’t know the person who shot her.

Investigators say the woman had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Her name wasn’t released.