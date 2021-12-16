Suspect injured following Floyd County officer-involved shooting

MARTIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Floyd County.

According to KSP, Post 9 in Pikeville was requested by the Martin City Police Department to investigate the incident that happened around 12:08 a.m.

The male suspect was taken to Pikeville Medical Center where he was treated, released and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.

KSP Post 9’s investigation into the incident is ongoing.