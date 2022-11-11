Suspect in fatal shooting on Jennifer Road arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)

11/11/22, 2:57 p.m.

Jonathan Lockhart was arrested and charged with murder Friday from the Sept. 22 fatal shooting of Brooks.

Lockhart was already in custody on unrelated charges at the time he was charged for this shooting.

9/22/22, 8:13 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex on Jennifer Road as 51-year-old Raymond Bernard Brooks.

According to the coroner, Brooks died at UK hospital at 12:35 Thursday afternoon.

The investigation is still ongoing.

9/22/22, 2:17 p.m.

Police say a man shot on Jennifer Road has died and the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600.

9/22/22, 2:08 p.m.

Lexington police are responding to reports of a shooting in the 1700 block of Jennifer Road.

According to police, a call for a person with a gunshot wound was placed at 12:01 p.m. When police and fire arrived on scene, the fire department transported a victim to a local hospital.

Police added more information will be released later.

