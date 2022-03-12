Suspect in Clay County found sleeping in victim’s bed

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Clay County man is being charged with criminal trespass, criminal mischief, and menacing after being found sleeping in a person’s bed.

According to Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson, on March 11, 2022 around 7:32 AM, Clay County Deputy Sheriff Kendric Smith arrested Larry Felton, 48, of Mountain Springs Road after finding him sleeping in a person’s bed. The arrest happened on Mountain Springs Road after Deputy Smith received a complaint that Felton had kicked in the door of two properties.

Upon arrival, Deputies found Felton inside a bedroom covered with pillows and blankets. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, after a brief struggle, Felton was arrested.

Felton is being held at the Clay County Detention Center.