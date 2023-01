Suspect in 2022 Lexington murder arrested in Mississippi

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say the suspect in the September 2022 shooting death of Doricky Harris was arrested over the weekend.

Bobby Hubbard was arrested in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Hubbard is charged with murder and is being held in Mississippi for extradition to Kentucky.

On Sept. 12, 2022, Harris was shot in the 500 block of West Sixth Street. He later died at a local hospital.