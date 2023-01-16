Suspect flees in stolen car, hits 2 police cruisers, police say

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — Police say a suspect fled in a stolen car, hit two police cruisers in the process and then sent them on a pursuit Monday morning.

Lexington police saw a person in a car and believed it was stolen. Officers approached the car when they say the suspect fled the scene and hit two police cruisers in the process, rendering them disabled.

Around 11 a.m., the Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the suspect in the Lexington incident was on I-75 around mile marker 123. Officers responded and say they tried to stop the suspect when the suspect fled again. A 45-minute pursuit ensued.

The chase extended into Owen County then into Grant County where police say it ended at Corinth Baptist Church.

The suspect had two passengers in the car with them at the time.

The suspect is waiting to be booked at this time, police say. Their identity has not been released yet.