Suspect charged in slow speed chase and kidnapping

Woman abducted, then escaped before slow speed chase

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ)- A suspect is now charged in connection to yesterday’s slow speed chase in Lexington.

According to officers, 45 year-old Timothy Davis is charged with fleeing or evading police, kidnapping, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief.

Investigators say the chase began after Davis reportedly abducted a woman around 8:15am at the intersection of 7th Street and Jackson Street. The suspect was pulled over on Mapleleaf Drive. During the stop the victim was able to escape the car but Davis took off at very slow speed.

Police eventually stopped Davis on Breckenridge Street where he was arrested.