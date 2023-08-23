Suspect arrested in Lexington bank robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — One person has been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Lexington that happened last Thursday.

Lenny Needy, 65, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon and charged with Robbery 1st Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

According to the Lexington Police Department, officers responded to the Traditional Bank location in the 2100 block of Nicholasville Road for a reported robbery on Thursday, August 17th, 2023, around 2:30 P.M.

Officers say the Flock license plate reader (LPR) system was used to locate the suspect’s vehicle and help determine the registered owner. Video footage provided by community partners helped detectives locate the suspect and take Needy into custody. Without footage from community partners, detectives would not have been able to quickly apprehend the suspect. This arrest comes just a day before the Lexington Police Department is set to announce the integration of Fūsus platform and ways the community can help keep Lexington safe.

Needy is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.