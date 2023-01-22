Suspect arrested following Saturday night shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One man has been injured and another arrested after a shooting late Saturday night.

The Lexington Police Department say officers responded just before midnight to the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries.

Police say Daquan Robertson has been arrested and charged with assault.

The department is still investigating what led up to the shooting.