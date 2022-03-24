Suspect arrested after cocaine found during traffic stop in Carroll County

State Police say Marlon Vasquez had three active indictment warrants for trafficking cocaine

Carroll County, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Kentucky State Police say it conducted a traffic stop on a 2013 Ford Fusion near the 43 mile marker of Interstate 71 in Carroll County on Wednesday, March 23 at approximately 9:55 a.m.

According to KSP, the operator of the vehicle, Marlon Vasquez, had three active indictment warrants for trafficking cocaine.

Investigators say a Kentucky State Police K9 was deployed for a free air sniff. According to State Police, the K9 alerted its handler to the presence of the odor of drugs. State Police say a subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in locating approximately 19 grams of cocaine. The vehicle and money were also seized.

According to State Police, Vasquez was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense Cocaine. State Police say Vasquez was lodged in the Carroll County Detention Center.