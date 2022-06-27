Suspect accused of shooting a woman in Pike County now charged

Kentucky State Police say the shooting happened Saturday in the Freeburn community

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police say a man is now charged with Assault and Wanton Endangerment in connection to a shooting Saturday, June 25, in the Freeburn community of Pike County.

According to KSP, troopers responded to State Highway 194 East and discovered one female had been shot. According to State Police, the initial investigation indicates 32-year-old James Lester, of Virginia, allegedly shot Pamela Owens. State Police say Owens was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. According to KSP, Lester was arrested and taken to the Pike County Detention Center.