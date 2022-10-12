Surviving Onward Sessions for homicide victims’ families begins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington Police Department’s Victim Advocates will begin hosting Surviving Onward Session for homicide victims’ families every Tuesday night through mid-November.

The SOS, which began Oct. 11 and will run to Nov. 15, is for families who have lost loved ones to homicides or drug and alcohol collision-related deaths. The six-week session’s mission is to help families with resources and encourage them through their journey while offering support to other grieving families, police said.

Food will be available as well, and a speaker will talk about different resources and information, including investigations and prosecution, grieving and services available for families.

SOS will be held at Dunbar Community Center, located at 545 N. Upper Street.

If you’d like to attend, you can RSVP to Robin Anderson at randerson@lexingtonpolice.ky.gov.