Survey: odds of recession greater than 50-50

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — Americans may want to start saving up for a rainy day…that could last months.

According to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics, more than half of corporate economists polled say a recession is coming sometime before the end of 2023.

Eleven percent say the U.S. is already experiencing a recession.

The findings, which show the economy is slowing as risks are growing, are based on responses from 55 members of the NABE.

Among the biggest concerns are increased interest rates and historically high inflation.